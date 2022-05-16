Clinton County Sheriff’s Office: Woman held against her will, tortured for 2 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 a.m. Saturday to southeast Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead on the report of a woman who escaped being held against her will.

Soon after, police were informed that along with being held against her will, the woman was severely “assaulted and tortured for two days.”

Deputies and troopers attempted to make contact with people inside the residence upon arrival but were unsuccessful until one resident came outside.

The resident claimed another was inside and armed. Thus, negotiations began.

After five hours, K9 Merlin and the Tri-County SWAT team located the suspect, James Larson Jr. of Lathrop, in a false wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities then took Larson Jr. into custody, where he is being held on an “unrelated no bond probation violation warrant.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.

Investigation into this incident is pending. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said charges will be filed with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion of the investigation.

Other agencies that responded to the incident include Holt Fire Department/EMS, Lathrop Police Department, Plattsburg Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

