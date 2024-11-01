Collectible comic books, trading cards worth $60K stolen from Waldo T-Shirts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the break-in of a small business in Waldo where almost $60,000 worth of property was stolen.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 73rd Street on a reported non-residential burglary.

Upon arrival, officers located a door that had been forced open at Waldo T-Shirts.

The property taken includes valuable Michael Jordan & Wayne Gretzky collector cards, antique comic books, laptops, and autographed sports t-shirts, all worth nearly $60,000.

KCPD

Police said if you have information, contact Metro Property Crimes at 816-413-3406 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

