Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Collectible comic books, trading cards worth $60K stolen from Waldo T-Shirts

stolen trading cards from waldo t-shirts
KCPD
stolen trading cards from waldo t-shirts
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the break-in of a small business in Waldo where almost $60,000 worth of property was stolen.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 73rd Street on a reported non-residential burglary.

Upon arrival, officers located a door that had been forced open at Waldo T-Shirts.

The property taken includes valuable Michael Jordan & Wayne Gretzky collector cards, antique comic books, laptops, and autographed sports t-shirts, all worth nearly $60,000.

stolen trading cards from waldo t-shirts

Police said if you have information, contact Metro Property Crimes at 816-413-3406 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone