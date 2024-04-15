Colorado man charged with ordinance violation after allegedly rushing pitch at SKC-Inter Miami match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Colorado man faces an ordinance violation in Kansas City, Missouri, after allegedly rushing onto GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night.

Edgar Ramirez is charged with miscellaneous peace disturbance.

He was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. by Kansas City, Missouri, police at the stadium.

The violation document alleges Ramirez jumped onto the field during the Sporting Kansas City-Inter Miami match “without consent of authority to do so.”

His initial court appearance is set for 10 a.m. Friday, May 31.

Ramirez was just one of several people who were spotted running onto the pitch, including a child.

Nick Tre. Smith/AP A young fan is escorted off the pitch after interacting with Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

International soccer star Lionel Messi and Inter Miami defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in the match, which featured a crowd of 72,610.

Before the game, the 1996 and 2004 Wiz teams were honored.

