Colorado man killed in collision Saturday in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Fountain, Colorado, man was killed in a collision Saturday evening in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The accident was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of South 10th Street and Cherokee Street, per Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

KHP stated the man was heading westbound on Cherokee on a 2001 Harley-Davidson Heritage.

Once the man got to the intersection, he failed to stop at a stop sign. As a result, he struck a 2017 Toyota Camry that was heading northbound on South 10th Street.

The motorcyclist, who was 64 years old, died in the wreck.

KHP reported the driver of the Camry, a 68-year-old woman from Leavenworth, sustained minor injuries in the collision.

