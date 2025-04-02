Colorado man stopped for speeding in Platte County; drugs, cash, gold and diamond found in his pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Speeding is the least of a Colorado man's troubles after a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

Platte County sheriff's deputies found drugs, cash, a diamond, and gold bars in Kyle Fogarty's pickup truck, according to a news release from the Platte County Sheriff's Department.

The incident began about 6:30 a.m. when deputies tried to stop Fogarty for speeding in a 2001 Toyota pickup truck.

The pursuit quickly ended at an Interstate 29 rest area south of Dearborn, Missouri, according to the news release.

Deputies searched Fogarty, 32, who is from Aurora, Colorado, and found over 125 grams of suspected Ketamine, 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine, $126,735 in cash, a 2.21-carat diamond and two, one-ounce gold bars, the news release states.

“This is a great example of the work our Patrol Division is doing to remove drugs from our streets," Platte County Sheriff Erik Holland stated in the news release. "Cases like this show why traffic enforcement is an important part of safety in our community.”

Fogarty is charged in Platte County Court with Deliver Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid and Possession Of Controlled Substance

His bond is set at $150,000, cash only.

—

