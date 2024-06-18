Construction crew strikes traffic sign overnight on southbound I-35 at Johnson Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 35 was closed at Antioch Road after a construction crew struck a traffic sign over the interstate overnight, per the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at I-35 and Johnson Drive.

Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Merriam, Mission and Overland Park police departments responded to the scene.

The sign fell onto the interstate, closing southbound I-35 during the early morning hours.

Courtesy Merriam Police Department

One lane of I-35 was open by 4:45 a.m. Two additional lanes reopened by 6 a.m.

The sheriff's office says crews hope to reopen all lanes shortly.

