Construction worker struck July 6 in Prairie Village dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction worker who was struck on July 6 has died from his injuries, Prairie Village police said Monday.

Around 11 a.m. on July 6 , first responders were called to W. 79th Street and Ash Street on reports of a pedestrian who was struck.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the construction worker who had been struck and rushed him to the hospital.

The worker, identified as Michael W. Porter, of Kansas City, Kansas, eventually died from injuries in the crash.

The driver who struck Porter remained on the scene and was reported at the time to be cooperating with police. Police said Monday the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed.

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