Convenience store shooting injures 1 in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a convenience store robbery.
The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said two people were attempting to rob the store and the victim saw and attempted to intercede with his own firearm. The victim was a customer at the store.
Shots were exchanged and the victim was struck, but the injuries are not life-threatening.
Both suspects fled and police are not sure if either was struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information should call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.
