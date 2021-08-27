Convenience store shooting injures 1 in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a convenience store robbery.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said two people were attempting to rob the store and the victim saw and attempted to intercede with his own firearm. The victim was a customer at the store.

Shots were exchanged and the victim was struck, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Both suspects fled and police are not sure if either was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information should call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4900.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .