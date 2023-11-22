Convicted felon charged in car chase where he allegedly shot at Leawood police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in a stolen car shot at a Leawood police detective and led Kansas City, Missouri, police on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon before surrendering.

Stefan Dixon, 33, a convicted felon, is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

A Leawood detective was in KCMO Monday checking on a gray Ford Fusion that had been stolen overnight, according to a court document.

Dixon got into the car and drove off.

The Leawood detective asked his department's dispatchers to call KCMO police so their officers could stop Dixon, according to the court document.

Minutes later, the detective spotted Dixon and the stolen car at East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue.

The detective saw a male with a hoodie or beanie on his head looking out of the driver's seat at the detective.

Then, the long barrel of a rifle poked out of the suspect's car, and the detective took evasive action to avoid the gunfire, according to the court document.

None of the bullets hit the officer or his vehicle.

Dixon led KCMO police on a high-speed chase around south Kansas City before he stopped in the 6400 block of East 87th Street in KCMO.

He later told police he got into the unoccupied car while it was running near East 39th Street and Wabash Avenue, according to the court document.

There was an AR-style rifle in the front passenger seat.

He drove to a drug dealer's residence to buy meth, per the court document.

Dixon told police he shot over the Leawood detective's car because he didn't want to hurt anyone.

