Convicted Independence child sex criminal sentenced to 175 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man convicted of child sex crimes was sentenced on Thursday to 175 years in prison.

A jury found Glenn McGinnis, 35, guilty in May of five counts of first degree statutory sodomy and other child sex crimes.

The crimes occurred in 2016 and 2017, according to a court document.

The child told investigators McGinnis would drink out of a round, tall and clear booze bottle that had blue letters.

A detective interviewed McGinnis in December 2017 about the allegations made by the victim.

McGinnis admitted drinking vodka, but denied touching the victim in an inappropriate manner, according to the court document.

He also denied having sex with the victim.

When asked by a detective if he would take a lie detector test, McGinnis said, "I wouldn't care, but I feel like, like this is getting to the point like where, you know, you watch those TV shows like you need to call a lawyer," the court document states.

The detective asked McGinnis if he wanted an attorney and McGinnis said he did.

That ended the interview.

