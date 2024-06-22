Convicted Johnson County, Kansas, sex criminal died Friday in a hospital

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A man convicted of a child sex crime in Johnson County died Friday after being admitted to a local hospital earlier in the week.

Brian Jones, 47, was serving a 34-month prison sentence for a conviction on a sexual exploitation of a child charge in Johnson County.

Jones's death is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867.

The prison houses only men in maximum and medium security units and has 1,920 beds, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The prison also has a 512-bed minimum security unit.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.