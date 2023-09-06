Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 20 years for killing woman in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a man Wednesday to life in prison without parole plus 20 years for the 2017 killing of a woman outside a Kansas City house.

A jury found John Frazier, 41, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in April, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Frazier's sentences will run concurrently.

Police found Tamara Randolf shot to death August 2, 2017, on the driveway of a house in the 3700 block of Woodland Avenue.

Frazier called police and said a woman pulled a gun on him and he shot her, according to a court document.

Randolf had gone to the house to try to get her children back from Frazier.

Detectives found a note on a door outside the house that asked Frazier to let her have her kids back, according to a court document.

A woman told police she got a phone call from Randolf just before the murder, when Randolf told the woman she was at the house trying to get her kids back.

According to court documents, Frazier drove up to the house while Randolf was there and the woman on the phone heard her say, "So, you're going to pull a gun on me?"

Shot spotter information picked up the sound of seven gunshots at 2:54 p.m. and the 911 call to police was made about three minutes later.

Police arrested Frazier at the scene.

