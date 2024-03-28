Convicted murderer found dead at Lansing Correctional Facility, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man serving life in prison for murder among other convictions was found dead in his cell at the Lansing Correctional Facility, officials at the prison said.

On Monday, Charles Homer Roberson, 58, was found unresponsive in his cell.

Staff tried life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.

No word on the cause of his death but an independent autopsy is underway.

Roberson was serving a life sentence for convictions of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and forgery in Wyandotte County.

His death marked the fifth inmate to die at the prison since October.

