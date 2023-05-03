Convicted rapist and kidnapper sentenced 25 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison Wednesday for kidnapping, drugging and raping women.

Kevin March, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery and several assault charges.

March committed illegal sexual acts on at least three women, including one found handcuffed to a tree on June 2, 2019 on Longview Road, according to a court document.

One victim told police she was forced to perform oral sex, ride around with her hands and feet bound by duct tape in the trunk of her own car and being with March when he allegedly committed other crimes, according to the court document.

A second case involved March and a woman with whom March had a previous relationship.

March beat the woman and shot her several times in the head with a pellet gun.

She managed to escape the Kansas City, Missouri, apartment after the attack despite March tying her up twice, putting a scarf in her mouth, putting her in a bathroom shower and then a bedroom closet, the court document states.

A third woman endured several sexual and physical assaults before she went to a Casey's General Store in Harrisonville, Missouri, where she locked herself in a bathroom and a store employee called Harrisonville police.

