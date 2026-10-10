Corrections officer charged with rape in Edwardsville, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jay Von Labrey Simmons, a corrections officer for the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Department, charged with one count of rape.

The incident happened on August 1, 2026, in Edwardsville, Kan. No other details were given in a news release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, the office that charged the corrections officer.

The Leavenworth County Sheiff's Department placed Simmons on administrative leave.

No age or any other information about Simmons was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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