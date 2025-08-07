Couple fishing find body Wednesday night in Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple who were fishing Wednesday night found a body in the Missouri River.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies received a call around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday from the couple who reported the body in the water near Missouri 210 Highway and Edwards Road.

Deputies called in search and recovery crews from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and recovered a male body.

The spokesperson said the state of the body has made it difficult to determine the man’s identity.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

