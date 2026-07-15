Court doc: WyCo official's blood alcohol level was over 4 times the legal limit after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A court document revealed a blood test after a Johnson County, Kansas, crash showed Chelsee Chism's blood alcohol level was over four times the legal limit.

Chism, who serves as the Unified Government economic development director, is charged with aggravated battery; DUI causing great bodily harm/disfigurement, per court records.

The crash happened May 13 on northbound U.S. 69 Highway and West 95th Street.

An affidavit filed in the case said Chism's 2000 Lexus UX200 ran off the highway and slammed into a Kansas Department of Transportation 2012 Silverado. The KDOT vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and and not on the highway.

Chism's car was going at highway speed when her car hit the KDOT vehicle.

The KDOT employee was standing to right of the Silverado at the time of the crash, and a tooth was knocked out of the employee's mouth by flying debris from both vehicles and the road, according to the court document.

An Overland Park officer reported Chism admitted she was driving the Lexus.

The court document states she had "an extremely strong odor of alcoholic beverages, bloodshot eyes and extremely glassy eyes."

Chism consented to a blood draw and the sample of her blood was sent to the Johnson County Crime Lab.

A blood test showed her "blood contained .35g of ethyl alcohol per 100ML of blood," per a court document.

Chism is scheduled to be back in Johnson County Court at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

She was placed on administrative leave following her July 2 arrest.

KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson reached out to the Unified Government on Wednesday on the status of Chism's employment.

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