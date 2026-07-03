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UG economic development director arrested on DUI charge in Johnson County

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KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government Economic Development Director Chelsee Chism was arrested Thursday on a DUI aggravated battery/great harm charge.

Chism was picked up by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department on a warrant at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to booking records.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Chism has been the economic development director since October 2024.

Prior to joining the Unified Government, Chism served as the assistant city manager for the cities of Overland Park, Kansas, and Shawnee, Kansas.

No other details on her arrest are currently available.

KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson reached out to the Unified Government, who shared the below response.

"Once the Unified Government was made aware of the charge, Ms. Chism was placed on administrative leave," a UG spokesperson said. "We are unable to share any additional details regarding personnel matters."

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