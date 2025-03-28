Court docs: 2-year-old in vehicle involved in road rage incident in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents revealed that a 2-year-old girl was in one of the vehicles involved in a road rage incident in Lee’s Summit on March 21.

At 12:45 p.m., last Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of northbound Interstate 470 and NE Lakewood Way about people in two vehicles shooting at each other.

A man contacted Lee’s Summit Police dispatch and said he was driving a gray 2002 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling northbound on I-470 before reaching northeast Lakewood Way.

The Chevrolet driver said a man operating a gray four-door Jeep with a hard top pulled out a gun and fired it toward his vehicle.

The Chevrolet driver returned fire with his handgun toward the Jeep and both vehicles continued northbound on I-470 toward Independence.

The Jeep crashed near the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and Arrowhead Drive in Independence.

Independence police officers arrived on the scene of the crash and determined the Jeep was driven by Christian Eubanks, of Grain Valley, with his girlfriend and their 2-year-old daughter as passengers.

At the scene of the crash, officers found the Chevrolet driver armed with a handgun, taking cover behind his truck.

The Chevrolet driver and Eubanks were detained and transported to Lee’s Summit Detention Center.

No people were struck during the exchange of gunfire, however, both vehicles had bullet holes.

Eubanks' girlfriend was struck with shattered glass as a result of the incident. The child was uninjured.

Both vehicles involved in the incident were seized and transported to Lee’s Summit Police headquarters for processing.

A live round consistent with the .40 caliber ammunition used in the Glock 23 recovered from Eubanks was recovered from the Jeep.

A total of eight spent shell casings were recovered inside the Silverado, as well as two pistol holsters.

Eubanks admitted to detectives that he fired one round from his gun during the incident. No additional spent casings were recovered from the Jeep.

Eubanks said he stopped firing when his firearm malfunctioned.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Eubanks with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and felony child endangerment.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.

