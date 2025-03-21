Watch Now
Police investigating road rage, crash Friday near I-470 and U.S. 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several police agencies are investigating a road rage and crash incident Friday afternoon in Jackson County.

Police activity associated with the investigation is causing delays along Interstate 470 near U.S. 40 Highway. The Lee's Summit and Independence police departments are leading the investigation. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the investigation.

The police activity has eastbound U.S. 40 closed at I-470. The ramp from NB I-470 to U.S. 40 is closed. Traffic on northbound I-470 is also delayed south to Woods Chapel Road.

The nature of the police activity wasn't immediately known.

Lee's Summit Police also posted about the incident on social media, advising northbound I-470 was closed from Strother Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

