Police investigating road rage, crash Friday near I-470 and U.S. 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several police agencies are investigating a road rage and crash incident Friday afternoon in Jackson County.

Police activity associated with the investigation is causing delays along Interstate 470 near U.S. 40 Highway. The Lee's Summit and Independence police departments are leading the investigation. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are assisting in the investigation.

The police activity has eastbound U.S. 40 closed at I-470. The ramp from NB I-470 to U.S. 40 is closed. Traffic on northbound I-470 is also delayed south to Woods Chapel Road.

TRAFFIC ALERT (JACKSON COUNTY) - Due to police activity...

- US-40 EB is CLOSED at I-470

- Ramp from I-470 NB to US-40 is CLOSED

- Expect delays on I-470 NB from Colbern to US-40 #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/dCFiHsrb0X — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 21, 2025

The nature of the police activity wasn't immediately known.

Lee's Summit Police also posted about the incident on social media, advising northbound I-470 was closed from Strother Road.

Traffic Advisory!

NORTHBOUND 470 at Strother Rd is SHUTDOWN until further notice. Please AVOID this area!

FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE! pic.twitter.com/L84J1hg128 — Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) March 21, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.

