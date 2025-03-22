Court docs: Current boyfriend of woman shot, killed woman's ex-boyfriend in Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents revealed that the current boyfriend of a woman in Ray County shot and killed her ex-boyfriend early Thursday morning.

The woman told authorities that her current boyfriend, Brad Vincent, lived together in a camper on her father's property.

She said that earlier in the day, her former boyfriend had asked her if he could come over and stay the night with them.

The woman said he could and he arrived at the camper at 10:40 p.m. that night.

She told authorities that she thought everything was fine and all three of them were talking in the bedroom area of the camper.

The woman said they had all been smoking methamphetamine throughout the night.

At 1:30 a.m., she left the room and went to the far camper door to let the dog out.

While waiting on the dog, she received text messages from Vincent questioning why her ex-boyfriend was at the camper. The next message she received from Vincent was about an object "being light" and that she couldn't have either of them.

The woman said she was confused by the messages and went back into the bedroom area. She questioned Vincent about the messages and their meaning but he would not answer her questions.

The woman then realized Vincent was referring to her .380 firearm "being light." She then looked in her backpack for her firearm and could not find it.

Vincent fired the weapon a short time later at the woman's ex-boyfriend. The man was shot three times, according to court documents.

After a struggle between Vincent and the woman, she gained possession of the firearm and set it on the bed to call 911.

Vincent then took the firearm and left the camper while the woman was calling 911.

After leading the Liberty Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff's Office on a chase, Vincent was taken into custody.

