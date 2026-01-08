Court document: Man fatally stabbed victim after becoming enraged over being drawn on while passed out drunk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A court document obtained by KSHB 41 News states a man accused of a New Year's Day murder in Gardner, Kansas, became enraged when he found out two people had drawn on him while he was passed out drunk.

Kavin B. Moreno, 34, is charged in Johnson County Court with first-degree murder in the death of Jason Rosado, 28.

Gardner police officers were sent to a house on a reported stabbing at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The court document states officers heard a woman screaming, "help him," "get paper towels," and "get off him."

Moreno opened the door, and the officers could see the victim, Rosado, unresponsive on the floor with a knife in his back.

Officers put Moreno in handcuffs, and he said the victim "fell" and "it was an accident," according to the court document.

Rosado was pronounced dead minutes later by emergency medical personnel.

Moreno's fiancée told police when Moreno passed out, they decided to play a prank on him and drew on his body.

He woke up, discovered the drawings on his body and flew into a rage, his fiancée told police.

She and Rosado quickly realized Moreno was not joking.

Moreno broke down a door to a guest bedroom and also grabbed a handgun, but his fiancée was able to get the gun away from him, according to the court document.

Moreno, his fiancée and Rosado were in the kitchen when Moreno allegedly took a knife from a kitchen drawer.

She moved toward Moreno, shouting to Rosado that Moreno had a knife.

Rosado stepped between the two, and Moreno stabbed Rosado.

Moreno is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15.

