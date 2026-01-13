Court documents detail gruesome shooting scene Monday morning in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released late Monday detail a gruesome murder Monday morning in the Northland.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson provided details of the charges in a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch his remarks in the video player below.

Clay County prosecutor details first-degree murder charges in shooting Monday

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Kansas City, Missouri, police received a call from a woman reporting that her husband had been shot in the 2500 block of NE 78th Street.

Police arrived and found the victim, 41-year-old Chris Wells, in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and called in paramedics. Wells was declared deceased on the scene.

Police also located the shooter, later identified as Jeffery King, 42, and took him into custody.

The victim’s wife told police that King had a history of harassing her family and the neighborhood, which was documented with the homeowners association and KCPD.

Detectives investigating the scene recovered eight spent 9mm casings.

Witnesses described an altercation between Wells and King before the shooting.

Detectives interviewed two juveniles who were nearby and saw the incident unfold. The juveniles told police they saw King shoot Wells in the back as he was already lying face down on the street.

King is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning in the Clay County Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

