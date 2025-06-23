Court documents: Man charged after biting Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces an assault charge in the altercation last week involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department paramedic.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 20, police called KCFD to respond to an apartment complex near West 36th Street and Broadway Boulevard for a mental health evaluation.

Upon arrival, a KCFD crew picked up Antonio Jones, 40, to transport him to North Kansas City Hospital.

Court documents stated he had been seen 10 times in the last 90 days by KCFD.

While en route, Jones became increasingly concerned there was another person in the ambulance trying to kill him, per court documents.

His paranoia led him to unbuckle his seatbelt and stand up near 29th and Broadway, where he requested the paramedics call police.

When officers arrived, Jones became “even more agitated and combative.”

Officers attempted to take Jones into custody, but he resisted, saying he didn’t want to go to the hospital or jail. He also said someone was “trying to get him,” per court documents.

The struggle led to officers taking Jones to the ground with the help of the paramedics.

During that time, one paramedic stated he felt a sharp pain in his lower back. The paramedic soon realized Jones was biting him, and he “struck out at him," court documents stated.

The paramedic told detectives he was unsure if he made contact with Jones.

When the paramedic was evaluated at St. Luke’s Hospital, it was noted he sustained a large circular bite on the left side of his stomach, just above his waistline. Court documents stated the paramedic's skin was "clearly broken."

After Jones bit the paramedic, he was placed into custody and transported to Truman Medical Center for his “initial complaints of hallucinations and paranoia," per court documents.

Detectives were unable to collect a statement from Jones due to his mental state.

Jones is charged with third-degree assault of a special victim in the incident.

According to court documents, Jones’ criminal history includes a second-degree burglary conviction and felony drug possession charges, which police filed on June 13, a week prior to the ambulance incident.

Jones is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

His first court appearance was held Monday. A bond review for Jones is scheduled for July 1.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.