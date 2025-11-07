Court documents: Suspect allegedly shot CVS employee 8 times before asking witness to call 911

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released Friday painted a gruesome scene late Thursday afternoon inside a CVS Pharmacy in North Kansas City.

Around 3 p.m., police received a call regarding a shooting at the CVS Pharmacy at 1914 Swift Street.

When police arrived, they located a gunshot victim, later identified as 42-year-old Rusty Donovan, deceased behind the checkout counter.

They took a suspect, later identified as Antonio Serrano, 29, into custody without further incident.

Police: Victim of Thursday shooting in North Kansas City was CVS employee

As detectives processed the scene, they reviewed surveillance footage showing Serrano enter the store and immediately walk over to the checkout counter, and point a handgun toward a female employee. The video then shows Serrano point the handgun toward Donovan and appears to open fire.

The video shows that as Donovan attempted to escape, Serrano leaned over the counter and fired additional shots at Donovan.

The video shows Serrano continuing to fire his weapon in Donovan’s direction.

Video shows Serrano then walking around the store looking for an employee to call 911 so he can turn himself in.

According to detectives, Serrano had recently separated from a female employee who worked at the store, but was not working there at the time Serrano entered.

The female employee had been living with Donovan at the time of the shooting.

In an interview with detectives, Serrano initially said he didn’t want to talk about the shooting, but eventually allegedly said he felt sorry for killing Donovan.

Court documents reveal that Serrano had visited the NKC CVS store about a week before the shooting and confronted the female employee about a text message. Police reportedly responded to the CVS due to him allegedly making threats.

On Friday, the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Serrano with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

“I commend the North Kansas City Police Department for a rapid and ongoing investigation that allowed us to file charges on this horrific crime,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a news release Friday. “Our prayers are for all those affected by this shocking and brutal act of violence. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.