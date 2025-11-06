Suspect in custody following deadly shooting Thursday at CVS in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon at a CVS in North Kansas City.

A police spokesperson said that around 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting at the CVS at 1914 Swift Street.

Officers arrived and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The spokesperson says a suspect was taken into custody without further incident at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

