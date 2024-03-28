Watch Now
Crash blocks several lanes of I-35 at I-435 Thursday in Lenexa

Screenshot 2024-03-28 at 1.33.08 PM.png
KC ScoutCam
Screenshot 2024-03-28 at 1.33.08 PM.png
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 14:46:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic flow has been disrupted across multiple lanes of traffic Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 near College Boulevard in Lenexa.

The cause of the traffic back-up is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

