KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Friday afternoon rush hour is off to a rough start due to a crash on Interstate 70.

Emergency crews were called to a crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Stadium Drive exit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Deadly crash causing significant delays on EB I-70 at Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri

Police say a pedestrian was struck at Blue Ridge Cutoff, but it is unclear if a tractor-trailer or a different vehicle hit them. The pedestrian later died.

The KC Scout map shows eastbound traffic backed up to the west past Van Brunt Boulevard. Eastbound I-70 is closed at I-435 due to the incident.

The Kansas City Royals are hosting the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The team is asking fans to chose a different route to get to the stadium.

We recommend fans seek out alternative routes to The K for tonight's game due to the eastbound I-70 lane closure. https://t.co/RDlSir8jwR — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 13, 2025

