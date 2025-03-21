Crash involving SUV, semi leads to delays on NB I-635 past I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies responded Friday morning to a crash involving a semi and SUV that was impacting traffic on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Video from KC Scout shows an overturned semi and emergency vehicles blocking the right three lanes of northbound I-635 between Interstate 70 and State Avenue.

The crash closed the ramp from WB I-70 to NB I-635 and the ramp from EB I-70 to NB I-635.

The Kansas Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 News that the crash involved injuries but did not immediately know how serious the injuries were.

