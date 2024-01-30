Crash sends vehicle into bicyclist, killing 75-year-old man in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police responded around 2:15 p.m. Monday to a collision near Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence.

An investigation into the crash found a Buick Rendezvous was heading northbound on Little Blue Parkway when the vehicle struck a Dodge Dakota heading eastbound on RD Mize.

Police said the Buick had a red light at the intersection but failed to stop.

When the vehicles collided, the Buick spun through the intersection and struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, identified as 75-year-old Stephen Maginness, of Independence, was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

