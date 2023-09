KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash snarled traffic Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at 87th Street in Overland Park.

Emergency crews shut down all lanes as they worked to clear the crash, which involved four vehicles.

No word on whether anyone was injured.

Personnel from the Overland Park and Lenexa police departments as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—