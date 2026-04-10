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Crew strikes gas line Friday in Lexington, Missouri; some residents evacuated

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Lexington, Missouri, residents were evacuated Friday after a crew struck a gas line.

The Lexington Police Department says the gas line was struck in the area of 26th Street and Washington Street.

According to a post on social media, residents were being evacuated at 26th Street and Hillside to 26th Street and South Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The gas line strike and evacuation comes on the first anniversary of a deadly gas line strike and explosion.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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