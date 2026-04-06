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One year after a gas explosion claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy and injured his father and sister, the community of Lexington is still healing and rebuilding.

Lexington community still healing 1 year after fatal gas explosion

The blast on April 9, 2025, damaged 33 buildings across the city, leaving three homes damaged beyond repair, according to Lexington Mayor Tom Hughes.

The family of 5-year-old Alistair Lamb said they want to remain private during their healing process, taking each day as it comes.

John Batten/KSHB

Hughes said a revitalized playground is being named in Lamb's honor. The park will feature Spider-Man, who was the boy's favorite superhero.

"He was just a little kid getting started. I think the memory of him, and something good that’s come out of this, is that park, which will be available to the kids in Lexington for years to come. I think that’s really important," Hughes said.

John Batten/KSHB

George Stier lives in Lexington and had to replace 30 windows at his place. Six rooms in his home had cracked plaster, and three sides of the house had cracked bricks. A painter is coming this week to finish the last room.

"It wasn’t just that you heard a boom — you felt like you were enveloped in it," Stier said. "It wasn’t just an explosion. It felt like a violation of your life."

John Batten/KSHB

"We just want our neighborhood back, you know? That’s really what we want," Stier said.

His neighbor, Kendra Christophene, said the area didn't feel like a neighborhood for a long time after the explosion. She was working at the nearby hospital when it happened on her street.

"Because the hospital is right over there, we felt it," Christophene said. "It shook the whole building."

John Batten/KSHB

Christophene said she is concerned about potential foundation damage to homes near the blast and expressed frustration over a lack of warning before the explosion.

"They did not protect the community as they should have," Christophene said. "Nobody asks to be the victim in an explosion."

John Batten/KSHB

In response to the tragedy, the city passed a new ordinance in November, establishing rules for digging and boring.

Around the same time, Liberty Utilities initiated a mapping and verification of all underground gas lines within the city limits. The utility company says it partnered with Magnolia River to use GPS locating equipment, potholing, and hydro-vac excavation to update its digital mapping system.

Liberty Utilities says it prioritized the project following incidents last year involving gas lines amid a high volume of underground work. The company anticipates completing the mapping shortly and will provide the city with ongoing access to the data.

According to the city, eight property owners took Liberty Utilities to court and received a better settlement than the company initially offered. Neighbors said they couldn't talk about it. Liberty Utilities stated they have not told community members not to speak, but noted that confidentiality and non-disclosure provisions may apply to claim settlements.

"Things take time to heal," Hughes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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