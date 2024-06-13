Crews close SB I-435 at Leavenworth Road to remove damaged overhead sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 435 are closed at Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas, as crews work to repair damage to the roadway.

KC Scout says crews are working to remove a damaged sign truss that went over the roadway.

While the roadway remained closed as of 2:45 p.m., crews were hopeful of reopening the roadway by later Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of the trusses was struck earlier Thursday by a vehicle. No injuries were reported from the collision.

