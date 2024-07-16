Crews recover floating body from Missouri River on Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body was recovered from the Missouri River in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday evening, authorities said.

About 6:20 p.m., police requested the Kansas City Fire Department respond to the river on reports of a body floating.

KCFD crews arrived at river front boat ramp and spotted the body floating by with the current 40 to 50 feet off shore.

A rescue boat was was launched and the body was recovered at 6:50 p.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead investigation.

No word on how the body ended up in the river or if foul play is suspected.

