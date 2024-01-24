Crews respond to fire at Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) crews responded to a fire at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

The center, located at 111 East 11th St. in Lawrence, contains Douglas County's district attorney's office, emergency communications, court services and the sheriff's office.

Firefighters initially responded to a fire alarm, before the report was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire.

Upon entering the structure, fire crews witnessed a "significant amount of smoke" and low-visibility, per LDCFM.

Crews located and extinguished the fire, which was contained by a single sprinkler head. LDCFM said the sprinkler system helped reduce "overall damage and interruption to business operations."

The Douglas County's Emergency Communications Center's work was not stopped by the fire, with dispatchers monitoring the state of the building and working through the blaring fire alarm.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation by LDCFM.

