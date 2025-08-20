Crews search Northland pond for man missing since 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping to search a Northland pond for the possible remains of a man missing since February 2022.

Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge says he requested the assistance of the highway patrol’s dive team to search a pond after receiving a tip in the missing persons investigation of Ryan Weeks.

Weeks was last seen in the morning on Feb. 27, 2022, when he was leaving a business in Smithville. Weeks, 46 at the time, was said to not have a vehicle and was described as homeless.

The location of the pond wasn’t immediately provided, though Lockridge asked the public to avoid the area.

“Our focus is to find answers for the family and our community,” Lockridge said Wednesday afternoon in a social media post. “We are grateful for the highway patrol’s expertise and support.”

Anyone with information in the case can call Smithville police at 816-858-5321.

