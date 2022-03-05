Smithville police request assistance locating missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Smithville Police Department requests assistance locating a missing man.

Ryan L. Weeks, 46, has been missing since Feb. 27, where he was last seen leaving a business in Smithville, Missouri.

Police say that Weeks has no vehicle and is homeless.

Weeks is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 lbs, according to police. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tattered steel toe boots and a Carhart jacket that was potentially dark brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Smithville police dispatch at 816-858-3521.