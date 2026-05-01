Criminal case against Kansas massage therapist expands to 8 victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Douglas County filed additional sex crime charges last month against a massage therapist operating in Baldwin City, Kansas.

In early April , Aaron Borger, 44, was charged with rape and sexual assault charges involving five adult victims.

Online court records reveal Borger was hit with several additional rape and sexual assault charges covering three new victims, bringing the total number of victims so far to eight.

In late April, a Douglas County District Court judge released the affidavit submitted by detectives with the Baldwin City Police Department that detailed the alleged crimes.

The affidavit says the new victims saw media reports of the initial charges and decided to contact police.

The affidavit reveals multiple women describing their massage experiences with Borger in which they alleged he would eventually use his hands in private areas.

The massages took place at Om Grown Yoga and Wellness Collective, located at 816 High St. in Baldwin City.

Borger remains in custody at the Douglas County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. A status conference has been set in the case for 2 p.m. on June 17.

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