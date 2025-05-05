Critical injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash on I-435 at US 40 Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries, and a second suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 and US 40 Highway Sunday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the preliminary investigation indicates that just after 8:30 p.m., a white Chevrolet 2500 was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-435 exiting onto the ramp for eastbound Interstate 70.

The Chevrolet veered from the exit ramp back into the southbound lanes of I-435, hitting the metal continuator and a blue Ford F150 that was southbound on I-435.

The unrestrained driver of the Chevrolet was ejected and transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating possible impairment of the driver of the Chevrolet.

All lanes of southbound I-435 were closed for approximately three hours. The highway has since re-opened.

