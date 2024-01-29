Customers left without water for hours in Kansas City due to water main break

Watch Now
Jan 29, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some customers in Kansas City, Missouri, were left without water Monday due to a water main break, a city spokesperson said.

On Jan. 24, crews first responded to the area near NE 64th Street and N. Oak Water to inspect a main.

Crews discovered a 8-inch main break in the area and were working to repair it Monday.

The main was shutoff and about 60-100 customers were left without water.

They were expected to be without water for about eight to 10 hours while repairs were complete.


