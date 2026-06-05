Daughter charged with 1st-degree murder of mother in Northland killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old woman is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of her mother early Thursday in the Northland.

Just after midnight Thursday , Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a disturbance at a house in the 4900 block of NE Topping Avenue. Officers arrived and located a suspect, later identified as Makaila Konomos, 22, who matched the description of a suspect wanted in another case.

As officers continued their investigation, they were directed to a residence in the 5700 block of NE 49th Street, where they located a woman, later identified as Konomos’ mother, 46-year-old Crystal Tapia, who had been stabbed to death.

Later Thursday, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced he had filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Konomos in connection with Tapia’s death.

“Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, we allege that the defendant knowingly, after deliberation, caused the death of the victim by cutting her with a knife on or about June 4th of this year,” Thompson said Thursday in a post on social media . “This was a tragic and devastating loss of life, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Konomos remains in custody at the Clay County Jail on a $1 million bond. She’s set for an arraignment hearing on Monday, June 8.

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