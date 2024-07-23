Dead body found in Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCFD Rescue unit returning to their station near Emanuel Cleaver and Cleveland found a body in Brush Creek Monday night around 7:45 p.m.

The crew entered the water to retrieve the individual.

Due to the body temperature and condition of the body, crews initiated CPR on the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and after several minutes of CPR was pronounced dead.

The victim was a black male around 40 to 50 years old but has not yet been identified.

It's unknown how the individual ended up in the creek.

KCPD will lead the investigation.

