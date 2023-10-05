Watch Now
Bicyclist struck, killed Thursday morning in Olathe

Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 05, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Olathe.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to an injury crash at the intersection of W. 159th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe.

An Olathe Police spokesperson says the crash involved a male bicyclist and a 64-year-old driver of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

Southbound Lone Elm Road remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. as crews investigated the circumstances of the crash.

