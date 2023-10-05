Bicyclist struck, killed Thursday morning in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in Olathe.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to an injury crash at the intersection of W. 159th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe.

An Olathe Police spokesperson says the crash involved a male bicyclist and a 64-year-old driver of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Lone Elm Rd at 159th St closed due to fatality crash. All southbound traffic will be diverted eastbound and westbound. Find an alternate route. Press release will follow. pic.twitter.com/Xn9B7yShi4 — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) October 5, 2023

Southbound Lone Elm Road remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. as crews investigated the circumstances of the crash.

