Deadly shooting under investigation in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 8200 block of Forest Avenue.

That address corresponds with The Village Apartments, which are located just east of Troost Avenue in south KCMO. Troost has been closed in both directions as part of the investigation, according to KCPD.

Entering Tuesday, there had been 111 homicides in the city so far in 2021, which is significantly down from 147 at the same time last year.

But it remains high, in line with the homicide totals through Sept. 27 in 2019 (113) and 2017 (112), according to KCPD data.

KCMO set a dubious record with 179 homicides in 2020. There were 151 homicides in both 2019 and 2017.

During 2018, there were 138 homicides, including 99 through Sept. 27.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

