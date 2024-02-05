Death investigation underway in Jackson County after body found in field Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a field Saturday.

Crews responded around 11:15 a.m. to Duncan and Sweeney roads on reports of a body in a ditch.

When deputies arrived, the body of 39-year-old Charles E. Stutts, of Kansas City, Missouri, was found just off the roadway.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté posted on social media that the Independence Police Department CSI unit responded to process the scene.

Detectives said they believe Stutts’ body was dropped off in the field recently.

“I want to assure the community that we are dedicated to understanding the details of this case, and if anyone has information related to this incident, I encourage them to come forward and assist us with our investigation,” Forté said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office also clarified this incident is not believed to be “associated in any manner” with the discovery of a dead body on Friday, which was found nearby around Buckner Tarsney and Hanna roads.

Additional information is unavailable at this time.

