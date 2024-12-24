Death of 7-month-old Kansas City boy now being investigated as homicide, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are now investigating the June death of a 7-month-old baby boy as a homicide, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Giovanni Carr, who was born on Nov. 2, 2023, was found unresponsive at a home in the 5300 block of Olive Street on June 15.

At the time, investigators noted the baby boy had suffered "significant physical bodily trauma" and he died five days later at a hospital.

Detectives were initially investigating Baby Giovanni's death as suspicious.

On Monday, police said detectives were notified by medical examiners that Giovanni's death has been ruled a homicide based on medical findings.

Everyone involved in Giovanni's case have been identified, police said.

Detectives are hoping to submit a case file to prosecutors in the "coming days" for consideration of charges.

