KCPD launches investigation into 7-month-old’s suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have launched a suspicious death investigation after a 7-month-old boy passed away Thursday.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said officers were initially called to a medical call around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, in the area of E. 53rd Street and Olive Street.

Officers on the scene found an unresponsive 7-month-old boy in a home at the address. The boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died Thursday from his injuries.

Doctors at the hospital determined the child had suffered “significant physical bodily trauma.”

Homicide detectives are working the case.

