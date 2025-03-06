Deaths of man, woman in Northland ruled being investigated as murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The case of a man and woman who were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in a Northland house near U.S. 169 Highway and Northwest 68th Street is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers were sent to the house at about 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of North Madison to check on the welfare of the people at the home, according to a police department spokesperson.

They went inside the home and found two people who had been shot. Police later identified the two as 44-year-old Holly Weimer and 45-year-old Matthew Weimer.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

