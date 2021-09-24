Deputies ask for witnesses in Lawrence police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is hoping to hear from Lawrence residents who may have witnessed a police chase Friday morning.

According to a press release, two suspects were taken into custody following the chase, which started around 7:30 a.m. in nearby Eudora, Kansas.

After leading authorities at high speeds into Lawrence, police pinned the suspects in a parking lot near Kansas Highway 10 and Iowa Street.

Authorities allege the suspects threw at least one gun from their vehicle during the pursuit. Authorities allege they found drug paraphernalia in the car at the time of the arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the chase or had to take action to avoid a crash is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

